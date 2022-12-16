Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Detroit brings losing streak into game against Ottawa

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 16, 2022 3:13 am

Ottawa Senators (13-14-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-10-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to end a four-game skid when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Detroit has gone 13-10-6 overall with a 2-4-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Red Wings have a 2-2-4 record in one-goal games.

Ottawa has gone 13-14-2 overall with a 3-4-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Senators are 13-4-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: December 14'
John Shannon on the Jets: December 14
Story continues below advertisement

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Senators won the previous matchup 4-1.

Trending Now
Trending Now

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Kubalik has 10 goals and 15 assists for the Red Wings. Jonatan Berggren has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Claude Giroux has scored 12 goals with 13 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robert Hagg: out (undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Olli Maatta: out (illness), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Filip Hronek: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Luff: out (upper-body), Dylan Larkin: day to day (hand).

Senators: Tyler Motte: out (upper-body), Tim Stutzle: out (shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Story continues below advertisement
NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueOttawa SenatorsOttawa sportsOttawa hockeySenatorsSenators hockey
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers