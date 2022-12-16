Detroit brings losing streak into game against Ottawa

See more sharing options

Ottawa Senators (13-14-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-10-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to end a four-game skid when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Detroit has gone 13-10-6 overall with a 2-4-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Red Wings have a 2-2-4 record in one-goal games.

Ottawa has gone 13-14-2 overall with a 3-4-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Senators are 13-4-2 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Senators won the previous matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Kubalik has 10 goals and 15 assists for the Red Wings. Jonatan Berggren has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Claude Giroux has scored 12 goals with 13 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robert Hagg: out (undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Olli Maatta: out (illness), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Filip Hronek: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Luff: out (upper-body), Dylan Larkin: day to day (hand).

Senators: Tyler Motte: out (upper-body), Tim Stutzle: out (shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.