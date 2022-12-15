Vancouver Island police search for wanted ‘violent offender’

Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to track down a “violent” man wanted for breaching his release conditions.
Police say Peter Alexander, 38, is “actively involved in criminal activity in Nanaimo and throughout Vancouver Island,” and should be considered violent.
Read more: Repeat violent offender in Vancouver sentenced to one day in jail with time served
He was allegedly caught with illegal drugs and a replica handgun in Port Alberni in February and was later released from custody on conditions — which police say he then breached.
Mounties say he is also involved in “several ongoing criminal investigations in Nanaimo.”
Alexander is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and 150 pounds with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.
