Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver Island police search for wanted ‘violent offender’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 9:58 pm
Peter Alexander is wanted on an outstanding warrant. Police say he should be considered violent. View image in full screen
Peter Alexander is wanted on an outstanding warrant. Police say he should be considered violent. Nanaimo RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to track down a “violent” man wanted for breaching his release conditions.

Police say Peter Alexander, 38, is “actively involved in criminal activity in Nanaimo and throughout Vancouver Island,” and should be considered violent.

Read more: Repeat violent offender in Vancouver sentenced to one day in jail with time served

He was allegedly caught with illegal drugs and a replica handgun in Port Alberni in February and was later released from custody on conditions — which police say he then breached.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Mounties say he is also involved in “several ongoing criminal investigations in Nanaimo.”

Alexander is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and 150 pounds with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

Click to play video: 'Crime Stoppers release Top 5 most wanted suspects in B.C.'
Crime Stoppers release Top 5 most wanted suspects in B.C.
CrimeDrugsWanted ManWarrantVancouver Island crimeBreach of Conditionsisland crimePeter Alexanderpeter alexander wantedvancouver island wanted
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers