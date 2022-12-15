Subsidized housing in Armstrong, B.C. waiting for heating to be fixed

Send this page to someone via email

A resident of an Armstrong subsidized housing facility is appealing for immediate repairs to the building’s heating system, which is currently failing.

While the management says replacement equipment will soon be installed and residents have been provided with space heaters by BC Housing, tenants are concerned about the impact on their pocketbooks and what might happen during a cold snap.

“It is no joy staying in a cold place,” said William Luxmore, a resident of Three Links Lodge in Armstrong.

“We need emergency repairs. We have 20 people in here, some are 93 years old with chronic health problems and we cannot see them go through a winter with no heat.”

Story continues below advertisement

The building’s aging boilers date back to the 1970s.

Patti Ferguson, the president of the Sunset Housing Society that runs the facility, said a contractor is set to replace the boiler system in January thanks to funding from BC Housing.

“I am really hoping they are here on January 2nd. I understand why they don’t want to start just before Christmas, because once they start, they can’t stop,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson said the boilers are still providing some heat. BC Housing said it will cover any costs residents incur to run the space heaters.

Read more: Fire activity spikes in Kelowna as homeless try to stay warm

Both residents and management agree the heating system has been a problem since last winter, and some residents question why the boiler replacement is not occurring until January 2023.

“I don’t understand why it has taken so long,” said resident Kathy Yochim. “Two years ago, I heard they were going to be doing the boiler.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, the society denies dragging its feet on the boiler repairs.

“The way BC Housing works it has to be [an] emergent situation to rise to the top of the list of funding. We just keep asking,” said Ferguson.

All involved are now hoping Armstrong doesn’t experience any extreme temperature dips before new boilers are in place. The society says it has extra space heaters available to give out if any residents are cold.