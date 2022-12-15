Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley pitches stability to business crowd in Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2022 5:38 pm
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley addresses the Calgary Chamber of Commerce in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley addresses the Calgary Chamber of Commerce in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she would lead a “stable, no surprises government” focused on growing the Alberta economy and providing strong public health care and education if elected next year.

Notley spoke about her party’s plans today at a sold-out luncheon for Calgary’s business community.

There was applause several times during her speech to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, which also included representatives from the arts community and post-secondary schools.

READ MORE: Alberta sovereignty act damaging to business: Calgary Chamber of Commerce

Chamber president and CEO Deborah Yedlin says the business community is looking for certainty and stability to allow for strong investment in the province.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The UCP government was quick to respond to the speech, saying in a statement that Notley hurt the economy when she was premier.

Story continues below advertisement

Notley says her government was successful on the Trans Mountain project, the first new oil pipeline in 50 years, and adds she has learned a lot about the job as premier in the past seven years.

Click to play video: 'Alberta to consider amendments to sovereignty act amid investment concerns'
Alberta to consider amendments to sovereignty act amid investment concerns
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislaturepoliticsAlberta economyRachel NotleyUCPAlberta NDPUnited Conservative PartyPipelinesCalgary Chamber of CommerceDeborah Yedlin
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers