Alberta sovereignty act damaging to business: Calgary Chamber of Commerce

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce says Alberta’s proposed sovereignty act will be damaging to businesses.

Chamber president and CEO Deborah Yedlin says the proposed legislation creates investment uncertainty and will make it difficult for Alberta businesses to attract capital.

She says it also negatively affects Alberta’s image, and will make it harder for Alberta businesses to attract young workers from other parts of the country.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith introduced on Tuesday her flagship bill called the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act.

The proposed legislation would allow cabinet to direct Crown-controlled organizations, police, health authorities, municipalities and school boards not to enforce federal rules deemed harmful to Alberta’s interests.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith says the bill is needed to reset Alberta’s relationship with Ottawa and would be used to push back on issues including fertilizer restrictions, firearms, energy and health care.

“It begins the conversation with Ottawa so that they do not continue to pass aggressive policy targeted specifically at our industry and specifically at our development of our natural resources,” Premier Danielle Smith said Tuesday afternoon.

“That is not the way the country is supposed to work. And so we’re helping to educate them and the rest of the country about that.”

“I hope we never have to use this bill,” she also said.

Story continues below advertisement

Opposition NDP MLAs voted against first reading of Bill 1 and released a statement saying the legislation would create “investment uncertainty, jeopardize federal funding agreements and risk Alberta’s economic future.”

— With files from Emily Mertz, Global News