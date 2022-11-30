Menu

Canada

Alberta sovereignty act damaging to business: Calgary Chamber of Commerce

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta Premier Danielle Smith introduces controversial sovereignty act'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith introduces controversial sovereignty act
WATCH (Nov. 29): Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has given her first throne speech, introducing the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act. Heather-Yourex West breaks down the controversial proposal, how Smith has modified it since her UCP leadership campaign, and how her announcement ties to the looming provincial election campaign.

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce says Alberta’s proposed sovereignty act will be damaging to businesses.

Chamber president and CEO Deborah Yedlin says the proposed legislation creates investment uncertainty and will make it difficult for Alberta businesses to attract capital.

She says it also negatively affects Alberta’s image, and will make it harder for Alberta businesses to attract young workers from other parts of the country.

Read more: Ottawa ‘not looking for a fight’ over Alberta sovereignty bill, Trudeau says

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith introduced on Tuesday her flagship bill called the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act.

The proposed legislation would allow cabinet to direct Crown-controlled organizations, police, health authorities, municipalities and school boards not to enforce federal rules deemed harmful to Alberta’s interests.

Read more: Alberta sovereignty act: Municipalities, local police could get provincial directives

Smith says the bill is needed to reset Alberta’s relationship with Ottawa and would be used to push back on issues including fertilizer restrictions, firearms, energy and health care.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“It begins the conversation with Ottawa so that they do not continue to pass aggressive policy targeted specifically at our industry and specifically at our development of our natural resources,” Premier Danielle Smith said Tuesday afternoon.

“That is not the way the country is supposed to work. And so we’re helping to educate them and the rest of the country about that.”

“I hope we never have to use this bill,” she also said.

Click to play video: '‘We’ve been ignored’: Smith defends proposed Alberta sovereignty act'
‘We’ve been ignored’: Smith defends proposed Alberta sovereignty act
Opposition NDP MLAs voted against first reading of Bill 1 and released a statement saying the legislation would create “investment uncertainty, jeopardize federal funding agreements and risk Alberta’s economic future.”

— With files from Emily Mertz, Global News

Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta UCPDanielle SmithAlberta businessCalgary Chamber of CommerceAlberta sovereignty actAlberta sovereignty within a united Canada actalberta's interestdefending alberta
© 2022 The Canadian Press

