Premier Danielle Smith to announce ‘standing up for Alberta’ legislation

New Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Justice Minister Tyler Shandro will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the legislature.
Tuesday is the first day of the fall sitting.
According to a news release from the province, the pair is set to share details about legislation “intended to defend Alberta’s interests.”
The first bill in the sitting is to be Smith’s long-promised, controversial Alberta sovereignty act, since renamed the “Alberta sovereignty within a united Canada act.”
A media availability is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Edmonton.
Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of justice minister’s mandate
