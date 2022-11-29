Menu

Politics

Premier Danielle Smith to announce ‘standing up for Alberta’ legislation

By Staff Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 10:31 am
Click to play video: 'Sovereignty act, affordability to define Fall legislative session in Alberta'
Sovereignty act, affordability to define Fall legislative session in Alberta
WATCH (Nov. 28): Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s most controversial campaign promise will be a step closer to becoming law when the Fall session of the legislature begins Tuesday. Dan Grummett has more on what’s expected to be a furious four weeks.

New Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Justice Minister Tyler Shandro will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the legislature.

Tuesday is the first day of the fall sitting.

According to a news release from the province, the pair is set to share details about legislation “intended to defend Alberta’s interests.”

Read more: Federal Liberal cabinet minister concerned with Alberta premier’s proposed sovereignty act

The first bill in the sitting is to be Smith’s long-promised, controversial Alberta sovereignty act, since renamed the “Alberta sovereignty within a united Canada act.”

A media availability is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Edmonton.

Global News will live stream the event in this article post.

— More to come… 

Click to play video: 'Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of justice minister’s mandate'
Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of justice minister’s mandate
