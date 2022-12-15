Menu

Traffic

Driver taken to hospital after school bus rolls over in Brock Township: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 5:09 pm
A driver has been taken to hospital after a school bus rolled over in Brock Township, police say. View image in full screen
A driver has been taken to hospital after a school bus rolled over in Brock Township, police say. DRPSNorthDiv / Twitter

A driver has been taken to a hospital after a school bus rolled over in Brock Township, Ont., police say.

In a tweet Thursday at around 4:15 p.m., Durham Regional Police said the driver was injured and was taken to a trauma centre.

Read more: Snow falls across southern Ontario as winter storm makes for messy commute

Photos of the incident shared by police on Twitter show the bus upright off the side of a roadway and down a hill.

According to police, no students were on the bus at the time of the incident.

“Please drive slowly and with extra care during heavy snow and poor road conditions,” police wrote in the tweet.

