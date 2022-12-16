Investigation leads Guelph police to alleged porch pirates

See more sharing options

Guelph Police Service have made an arrest into the theft of several Amazon packages at an apartment complex.

Investigators say a man and a woman were seen on security video removing packages from the doorstep of an apartment unit in the Stone Road West-Scottsdale Drive area on July 2.

They say a total of six packages were taken by the pair shortly after being delivered.

On Wednesday, a 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged, and will appear in a Guelph court on Jan. 27.

A 41-year-old man was earlier arrested and had his charges dealt with.