Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation leads Guelph police to alleged porch pirates

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 4:49 am
Guelph police nabbed a pair of suspected thieves who they say were seen taking packages at an apartment complex. View image in full screen
Guelph police nabbed a pair of suspected thieves who they say were seen taking packages at an apartment complex. File / Global News

Guelph Police Service have made an arrest into the theft of several Amazon packages at an apartment complex.

Investigators say a man and a woman were seen on security video removing packages from the doorstep of an apartment unit in the Stone Road West-Scottsdale Drive area on July 2.

They say a total of six packages were taken by the pair shortly after being delivered.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Porch pirates step up their game ‘hauling’ away stolen goods

On Wednesday, a 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged, and will appear in a Guelph court on Jan. 27.

A 41-year-old man was earlier arrested and had his charges dealt with.

TheftGuelph NewsAmazonDeliveryGuelph Police ServicePorch Piratespackage theftPackagesamazon package theftamazon theft
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers