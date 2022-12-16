Investigation leads Guelph police to alleged porch pirates

Guelph Police Service have made an arrest into the theft of several Amazon packages at an apartment complex.
Investigators say a man and a woman were seen on security video removing packages from the doorstep of an apartment unit in the Stone Road West-Scottsdale Drive area on July 2.
They say a total of six packages were taken by the pair shortly after being delivered.
Trending Now
-
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘SYTYCD’ star, dead at 40
-
Donald Trump reveals ‘major announcement’: $99 digital trading cards of himself
Trending Now
Read more: Porch pirates step up their game ‘hauling’ away stolen goods
Read More
On Wednesday, a 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged, and will appear in a Guelph court on Jan. 27.
A 41-year-old man was earlier arrested and had his charges dealt with.
Comments