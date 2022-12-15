Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Flu season may have peaked, Ontario’s top doctor says

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2022 12:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Paramedics warn of high ambulance offload times amid healthcare surge'
Paramedics warn of high ambulance offload times amid healthcare surge
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 14) Ontario paramedics are warning that the spillover effect of high patient volumes are leading to fewer paramedics being available for community calls. Global News’ Colin D’Mello reports.

The flu season may have peaked in Ontario, the province’s top doctor said Thursday.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore believes flu season hit its apex in recent days.

The number of people testing positive for influenza decreased last week up to Dec. 10 and test positivity has also gone down, he said.

“That again, gives me some hope that we’re at a flex moment where we may be on a decline and see decreased burden of illness in our communities from influenza,” Moore told The Canadian Press.

Read more: Paramedics warn overwhelmed Ontario hospitals causing spillover effects, fewer ambulances

Respiratory illnesses have overwhelmed children’s hospitals across the province over the past two months, with the flu accounting for the bulk of recent admissions at many of the country’s pediatric hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

Major pediatric hospitals have cancelled surgeries in order to redeploy staff to help out intensive care units and emergency departments.

Moore said there has also been a slight decrease in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, circulating, although he warned that virus will persist for months and continue to put pressure on children’s hospitals.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Provincial data shows there has been a sharp decline in emergency department visits across the province for children with respiratory illnesses.

Click to play video: 'Hospitals warn of worsening situation as influenza rates rise'
Hospitals warn of worsening situation as influenza rates rise

“The number of children getting admitted to hospital has shown steady decline, which I watch on a daily basis and only hope that that continues to take pressure off families and children and our health-care system,” Moore said.

He said he expects a sharp decrease for the flu to continue if it behaves like it did in Australia and the Southern Hemisphere in their winters.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 peaked in October with about 2,000 patients, he said. Now there are about 1,100 to 1,200 people in hospital with the disease over recent days.

“There is some good news, and I know our health system is working day in, day out to provide care to Ontarians, but from my vantage point looking at data at a population level in Ontario, some of the trends are heading in a better direction and I do think that there may be less pressure on the acute care sector in the coming days,” Moore said.

OntarioHealthOntario HospitalsOntario healthDr. Kieran MooreKieran MooreOntario flu seasonOntario FluOntario flu casesOntario flu season peak
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers