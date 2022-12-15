80 delegates appear during day 2 of budget deliberations at Regina City Hall

Send this page to someone via email

Budget deliberations are currently ongoing at Regina City Hall, with council listening to over 80 delegates and looking to find out what residents will pay in taxes for the next two years.

It is the first multi-year budget for Regina, covering 2023 and 2024. City administration proposed a 4.67 per cent property tax increase for 2023 and a 4.66 per cent increase for 2024.

On the second day of deliberations Thursday, council heard from Chris Lane of Economic Development Regina, followed by Jenna Schroeder of the Provincial Capital Commission.

Delegation presentations are expected to continue for at least six to seven hours Thursday. It is unlikely that the budget will pass Thursday. Council will most likely table it and maybe start debating it Thursday.

Budget discussions were sidetracked by controversy as two city councillors, Andrew Stevens and Dan LeBlanc, took city manager Niki Anderson to court, alleging that the city did not include funding to address homelessness in the operational budget.

Deliberations started Wednesday and the first item on the agenda was the police budget. Regina Police asked for a budget increase of $5,326,500 for 2023 and $5,697,500 for 2024. That is a net increase of 5.7 and 5.8 per cent for both those years at mill rates of 1.9 and 2.0.

Regina city council voted 7-4 late Wednesday afternoon to approve the proposed 2022 budget for the Regina Police.

Councillors Bob Hawkins, John Findura, Jason Mancinelli, Lori Bresciani, Landon Mohl, Terina Shaw and Mayor Sandra Masters all voted in favour of the police operating and capital budget.

Councillors Andrew Stevens, Dan LeBlanc, Cheryl Stadnichuk and Shanon Zachidniak voted against it.

The budget sets out an increase of approximately $3.5 million in 2022 with a net operating budget of just under $92.8 million.

The proposal brought to city council from Regina Police included estimates for operating expenditures of under $103.7 million and revenues of over $10.8 million.

Part of the budget ask includes 16 new police officer positions, seven more civilian positions and another deputy chief.

The budget also shows a rate increase of 4.5 per cent for Regina’s Water Utility proposed for 2023 and 4.0 per cent in 2024.

Another key highlight is the $232.4 million in 2023 and 2024 for infrastructure renewal, new construction, and maintenance of Regina’s water, wastewater and stormwater systems.

“Administration’s philosophy during the creation of the draft budget was that, if a tax increase was being proposed, it must be reasonable and responsible, even if it meant containing new spending in ways that not everyone will agree with,” said city manager Niki Anderson.

As expected, some residents do in fact disagree.

“I think it is unnecessary,” said Regina resident Amy Auton. “It is an unnecessary increase and a burden on people that are already stretched thin and at their limits.”

Resident Roshnie Thver has a similar view on the proposed tax increase.

“I don’t think it is a good time right now to be increasing prices,” Thver said. “People are having a hard time as it is putting food on the table. Maybe in a year or two they can evaluate the whole thing and see if it is an appropriate time to increase taxes.”

The city said its first multi-year budget will mark a shift toward longer-term financial planning to strengthen strategic priorities to support the long-term funding plans.

Thver, however, believes it isn’t the right time to get things back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I understand the city is wanting to reduce debt but I think the timing is not right,” she said. “The pandemic has really put an added burden on so many of us and in so many ways. People have lost their job and it is a really hard time for people right now.”

Other members of the community, though, are OK with the increase in fees.

“If the taxes are used for something we need like road resurfacing and viable things I am fine with the increase,” said Regina resident Bonny Boychuk. “As long as it is used properly.”

For more details on the budget, visit the City of Regina website.

— with files from Andrew Benson and Moises Canales-Lavigne .