Environment

TC Energy opens segment of Keystone pipeline as oil spill cleanup continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2022 10:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Lengthy Keystone pipeline shutdown could impact western Canadian oil producers'
Lengthy Keystone pipeline shutdown could impact western Canadian oil producers
WATCH ABOVE: Kevin Birn, S&P Global Commodity Insights’ chief analyst of Canadian oil markets, joins Joel Senick to discuss the potential impact of a prolonged shutdown of Calgary-based TC Energy’s Keystone pipeline after a recent oil spill on the line in Kansas.

TC Energy Corp. says it has restarted the section of the Keystone pipeline that was unaffected by last week’s oil leak in Kansas.

The Calgary-based company says the restarted segment of pipeline extends from Hardisty, Alta., to Patoka, Ill.

The portion of the pipeline affected by the spill remains shut down.

In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (DroneBase via AP)

The Keystone pipeline suffered the worst leak in its history last week when about 14,000 barrels of oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kan.

READ MORE: Nearly 2,600 barrels of oil and water recovered from Keystone leak

The affected segment of pipeline remains shut down and crews are on scene working on cleanup efforts.

The company has said it will be conducting a full investigation, in co-operation with regulators, into the cause of the spill.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

