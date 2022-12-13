Menu

Environment

Nearly 2,600 barrels of oil and water recovered from Keystone leak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2022 1:26 pm
In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. DroneBase via AP

TC Energy Corp. says it has recovered nearly 2,600 barrels of oil and water from a creek following a leak in its Keystone pipeline last week.

The company says vacuum trucks and crews are operating around the clock with multiple booms set up downstream of the release point to contain the oil.

TC Energy says oil has not breached the containment area.

Read more: U.S. data shows Keystone pipeline leaks becoming more severe in recent years

The company’s Keystone pipeline suffered the worst leak in its history last week, when approximately 14,000 barrels of oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kan.

The Keystone pipeline system remains shut down and a restart date has not been set.

The company has said it will be conducting a full investigation, in co-operation with regulators, into the cause of the spill.

Read more: Cleanup effort for Keystone pipeline spill to extend to next week: U.S. EPA

© 2022 The Canadian Press

