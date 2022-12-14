Toronto braces as winter storm expected to hit city Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s mayor says the city’s crews are “ready” for the “anticipated snow fall” as a winter storm is set to hit on Thursday.

In a tweet Wednesday, John Tory said the city will have around 1,100 pieces of salting and plowing equipment out on the roads.

“Salt trucks will go out when the snow starts to accumulate and plows will follow, if required,” Tory wrote.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for the city, saying there is a risk of freezing rain followed by snowfall on Thursday.

The weather agency said snowfall accumulation between five and 10 cm is possible.

“Risk of freezing rain with ice accretion of a few millimeters possible,” the advisory read.

Environment Canada said wind gusts around 70 km/h are also possible, with the strongest winds near the shores of Lake Ontario.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said it too is ready for Thursday’s “predicted storm.”

“While we are subject to road conditions, we will do our best to minimize delays,” the TTC said on Twitter. “But please leave extra time if you need to go out tomorrow.”

In a post on its website, the TTC said the storm “has the strong potential to make surface travel challenging,” adding that it is taking “extra steps to ensure it delivers the best service possible.”

The TTC said it is mobilizing its “enhanced severe weather plan,” which includes mobilizing extra staff and vehicles, activating anti-ice and snow clearing in all bus, streetcar and subway divisions and anti-icing the streetcar overhead network.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said it is monitoring the situation and will provide an update to families regarding potential bus delays or cancellations by 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Similarly, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) said it is continuing to “assess the situation,” adding that it will inform the community of bus delays or cancellations by 6 a.m. on Thursday.