Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Toronto braces as winter storm expected to hit city Thursday

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 5:43 pm
A cyclict hops off his bike to get out of the way of a snow plow while making his way past dozens of stranded streetcars during a severe winter storm in Toronto View image in full screen
A cyclict hops off his bike to get out of the way of a snow plow while making his way past dozens of stranded streetcars during a severe winter storm in Toronto on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. A cyclict hops off his bike to get out of the way of a snow plow while making his way past dozens of stranded streetcars during a severe winter storm in Toronto

Toronto’s mayor says the city’s crews are “ready” for the “anticipated snow fall” as a winter storm is set to hit on Thursday.

In a tweet Wednesday, John Tory said the city will have around 1,100 pieces of salting and plowing equipment out on the roads.

“Salt trucks will go out when the snow starts to accumulate and plows will follow, if required,” Tory wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for the city, saying there is a risk of freezing rain followed by snowfall on Thursday.

The weather agency said snowfall accumulation between five and 10 cm is possible.

“Risk of freezing rain with ice accretion of a few millimeters possible,” the advisory read.

Environment Canada said wind gusts around 70 km/h are also possible, with the strongest winds near the shores of Lake Ontario.

Read more: Weather alerts in effect for much of southern Ontario ahead of winter storm

Meanwhile, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said it too is ready for Thursday’s “predicted storm.”

“While we are subject to road conditions, we will do our best to minimize delays,” the TTC said on Twitter. “But please leave extra time if you need to go out tomorrow.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

In a post on its website, the TTC said the storm “has the strong potential to make surface travel challenging,” adding that it is taking “extra steps to ensure it delivers the best service possible.”

The TTC said it is mobilizing its “enhanced severe weather plan,” which includes mobilizing extra staff and vehicles, activating anti-ice and snow clearing in all bus, streetcar and subway divisions and anti-icing the streetcar overhead network.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said it is monitoring the situation and will provide an update to families regarding potential bus delays or cancellations by 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Similarly, the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) said it is continuing to “assess the situation,” adding that it will inform the community of bus delays or cancellations by 6 a.m. on Thursday.

WeatherJohn ToryTTCWinter StormTDSBToronto weatherToronto StormWinter Storm Torontotoronto winter strorm
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers