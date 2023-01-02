Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Exhibition Lands Redevelopment Project to start selling parcels of land in 2023

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 5:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Exhibition Lands redevelopment project to start selling parcels of land in 2023'
Exhibition Lands redevelopment project to start selling parcels of land in 2023
Edmonton's exhibition grounds are a ghost of what they once were: Northlands is gone and the Coliseum arena has been closed for five years. A city council decision in December has people living in the area hopeful the lands might soon get an overhaul. Chris Chacon explains.

Five years after the Northlands Coliseum closed, the Edmonton landmark has become more of a problem.

“I think taking that down would be a great sign to developers that the city means business and that we’re going to get this project moving,” Parkdale-Cromdale Community League civics director Anthony Oliver said.

The community league wants the old arena gone and the central Edmonton area around it redeveloped soon.

Oliver said new houses and businesses could help battle social disorder in the area.

“We still are picking up needles all over the place,” Oliver said.

The city has committed $35 million to tear down the Coliseum, but there’s no specific date for that. The area’s city councillor said the commitment is significant.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton’s Northlands Coliseum to be demolished

“It’s really an integral part of getting this land prepped so that it can be developed in the future,” Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Salvador said.

But even before demolition, those plans are taking shape. The 20-year Exhibition Lands redevelopment project is about to begin.

The plan aims to transform the 160-acre area into housing, retail, commercial and recreational spaces, as well as two urban plazas beside two LRT stations.

Click to play video: 'Northlands Coliseum to be demolished'
Northlands Coliseum to be demolished

The city said it initially wanted to start selling parcels of land in the summer but decided to delay sales to explore “what it would take” to build a net-zero community, which it plans to do now.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“It may include some district energy on site such as what is at Blatchford,” Edmonton Exhibition Lands project lead Lovey Grewal said.

The Blatchford development is transforming another historic part of Edmonton — the old municipal airport lands — into a residential community with its own geothermal district energy facility.

The city said while materials for the Northlands redevelopment will cost more, it did not have to increase its budget ask.

“We can actually put dollars behind the groundwork and infrastructure that needs to happen, in order to get parcels ready to go and that’s $53 million worth,” Salvador said.

The city said it plans to start selling parcels of land on the south part of the site in the new year. Next, developers will focus on the space south of the Expo Centre before finally tackling the area where the Coliseum now stands.

“It’s definitely a priority, it’s not very often you get a large infill site like this one in the central city directly connected to transit close to our downtown, so it is really important to start to see progress,” Salvador said.

Big steps Oliver hopes will soon lead to new landmarks.

Read more: City of Edmonton to begin selling parcels of land as part of Exhibition Lands Redevelopment Project

Story continues below advertisement

“It seems far away and within my lifetime I’d certainly like to see some develops go up and growth of our community,” Oliver said.

City of EdmontonyegNorthlands ColiseumBlatchfordExpo CentreExhibition LandsExhibition Lands Redevelopment ProjectParkdale-Cromdale Community LeagueExhibition Lands Edmonton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers