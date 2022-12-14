Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Cramahe Township Mayor Mandy Martin elected new warden of Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 4:11 pm
The 2022-2026 Northumberland County Council are (front, from left) councillors Scott Jibb; and Olena Hankivsky, Warden Mandy Martin, Deputy Warden Brian Ostrander, (back row), councillors Lucas Cleveland, John Logel and Bob Crate. ·. View image in full screen
The 2022-2026 Northumberland County Council are (front, from left) councillors Scott Jibb; and Olena Hankivsky, Warden Mandy Martin, Deputy Warden Brian Ostrander, (back row), councillors Lucas Cleveland, John Logel and Bob Crate. ·. Northumberland County

Cramahe Township Mayor Mandy Martin was elected the new warden for Northumberland County during Tuesday’s inaugural meeting of the new county council.

The newly elected councillors took their declaration of office prior to assuming their seat on council. Martin received unanimous endorsement from the council members which also includes the following mayors: Lucas Cleveland (Cobourg), Bob Crate (Municipality of Trent Hills), Olena Hankivsky (Municipality of Port Hope), Scott Jibb (Hamilton Township), John Logel (Alnwick/Halidmand Township) and Brian Ostander (Municipality of Brighton).

Read more: Election results in Trent Hills, Brighton, Hamilton Twp., Alnwick-Haldimand and Cramahe

Martin, a resident of Colborne, is serving her second term as mayor.  Raised in Gore’s Landing, she pursued a 40-year career in communications, marketing and journalism before entering politics.

“It is a privilege to step into this leadership role, and I am grateful for the full support of council,” Martin said during her inaugural address. “These are challenging and uncertain times. But by working as a team, relying on the advice of staff, engaging with our residents, and strengthening community partnerships, we will be successful in delivering quality programs and essential services for our residents.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ostrander was also unanimously elected to serve as deputy warden. With three decades in the printing and publishing industry, Ostrander was first elected to Brighton council in 2003. He too is in his second term as mayor.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Both county warden and deputy warden roles are one-year terms.

Mandy Martin was elected new warden for Northumberland County while Brian Ostrander is the new deputy warden. View image in full screen
Mandy Martin was elected new warden for Northumberland County while Brian Ostrander is the new deputy warden. Northumberland County

“I am honoured by the confidence and trust council has placed in me to take on these additional responsibilities,” said Ostrander. “There are a lot of rapid changes and new policies being introduced from all levels of government. We’ve been successful in the past at overcoming hurdles, innovating, and advancing key priorities in order to deliver value to the community, and I am confident that we will continue with such good governance over this term.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario Health Team of Northumberland issues ‘call to action’ amidst surge in respiratory illness'
Ontario Health Team of Northumberland issues ‘call to action’ amidst surge in respiratory illness
Advertisement
CobourgNorthumberland CountyPort HopeHamilton TownshipCramahe TownshipMunicipality of Trent HillsMunicipality of BrightonBrian OstranderMandy MartinNorthumberland County Council
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers