Canada

Illegal sex enhancement products seized from Canadian markets over health risks

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 6:50 pm
Health Canada has issued an advisory against some unauthorized sex enhancement merchandise and other health products that contain dangerous ingredients and may cause serious side effects.

In an alert issued Wednesday, the agency said that the unauthorized health products, which are illegal to sell in Canada, are being promoted “for sexual enhancement, weight loss, as a workout aid, as ‘popper’ for lightening skin or treating skin conditions” like eczema or psoriasis.

A total of 138 products have been seized from Ontario and Quebec markets.

The products may contain ingredients like prescription drugs not listed on the label, “possibly at doses exceeding the maximum recommended amounts,” resulting in serious side effects, Health Canada said in the advisory.

“Stop using these products and consult your health-care professional if you have health concerns,” the agency said.

“Using a product that contains ingredients that the consumer is not aware of increases the chance of dangerous allergies and interactions with other medications and foods,” it added.

“The label may indicate a dangerous ingredient or combination of ingredients,” Health Canada said. For instance, “It could list a drug that should be available only by prescription from a health-care professional, or a combination of ingredients” that the agency does not permit because of serious health risks.

Some of the unauthorized health products include ‘Arize (capsules)’ and ‘Pink Pussycat’ for sexual enhancement, as well as Blue Boy Original (poppers) and Brilliant Skin Essentials Brilliant Rejuv Topical Cream.

The entire list of the unauthorized products can be found on the Health Canada website.

According to the agency, authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM).

Health Canada said it’s working on preventing further distribution of these unauthorized products.

“This includes working with the Canada Border Services Agency to help prevent further importation of unauthorized products,” the agency said.

