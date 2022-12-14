Search for missing woman continues in east Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are using a drone, tracking dogs and help from volunteers as they search for an elderly woman missing from Hamilton’s east end.

The drone has been deployed over King’s Forest Golf Course, near the area where 80-year-old Shirley Love was last seen walking on Tuesday afternoon.

MISSING: 80-year-old female, Shirley Love. Last seen near her residence on Mount Albion Rd. walking south towards Glendale Golf Course at 2pm. Description: white female, average build, short brown hair. Possibly wearing a grey jacket, blk pants, grey shoes and grey/blk gloves. pic.twitter.com/jxp9KT5ZoQ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 13, 2022

Cam Briggs, a member of Shirley’s extended family, said she was last seen walking southbound near Glendale Golf Course after leaving her apartment building on Mount Albion Road.

“She has developed over the last few months, and it progressed pretty rapidly – she’s got Alzheimer’s,” said Briggs, “we’re getting pretty concerned, at this point.”

Residents living in the Mount Albion area are asked to check their properties for Shirley, who is described as white with an average build and short light brown hair.

She was wearing a grey jacket, black pants, grey shoes and grey-and-black gloves.

“Everyone, friends and family are out trying to help,” added Briggs, “there’s quite a presence out there.”