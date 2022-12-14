Weather alerts in effect for much of southern Ontario ahead of winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

Weather alerts are in effect for much of southern Ontario ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to move in Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for areas from Lake Huron, down to London and east to Hamilton. The warning is also in effect for western parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

From Toronto, north up to Barrie, a weather advisory is in effect, warning of a messy mix of precipitation.

Further east into Durham Region and up to Peterborough, a snowfall warning is in effect.

“Rain or snow begins by mid-morning in the GTA and quickly transitions to all snow,” Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

“The heaviest snow will be done by 4 p.m. but expect a very slow afternoon commute.”

Winds could gust up to 70 km/h in the morning and 50 km/h in the afternoon, Farnell said.

“Temperatures will remain just above freezing on Thursday and Friday so the snow will be very wet and likely melt and compact shortly after falling,” he said.

Areas near the lake can expect five to 10 cm of snow, while areas north of Highway 401 could see 10 to 20 cm.

And for Durham Region towards Kingston, more than 20 cm may accumulate by the time everything wraps up Friday afternoon.

Special weather statement upgraded to freezing rain and snowfall warnings along with a winter weather travel advisory from Toronto to Barrie. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/cOJqWI9gZP — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) December 14, 2022