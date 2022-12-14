Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Weather alerts in effect for much of southern Ontario ahead of winter storm

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 2:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Parts of southern Ontario to see 5-10 centimetres of snow Thursday'
Parts of southern Ontario to see 5-10 centimetres of snow Thursday

Weather alerts are in effect for much of southern Ontario ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to move in Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for areas from Lake Huron, down to London and east to Hamilton. The warning is also in effect for western parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

From Toronto, north up to Barrie, a weather advisory is in effect, warning of a messy mix of precipitation.

Read more: Heavy snow is on the way for parts of southern Ontario. Here’s how much is expected

Further east into Durham Region and up to Peterborough, a snowfall warning is in effect.

“Rain or snow begins by mid-morning in the GTA and quickly transitions to all snow,” Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The heaviest snow will be done by 4 p.m. but expect a very slow afternoon commute.”

Weather alerts in effect. View image in full screen
Weather alerts in effect. Global News

Winds could gust up to 70 km/h in the morning and 50 km/h in the afternoon, Farnell said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Temperatures will remain just above freezing on Thursday and Friday so the snow will be very wet and likely melt and compact shortly after falling,” he said.

Areas near the lake can expect five to 10 cm of snow, while areas north of Highway 401 could see 10 to 20 cm.

And for Durham Region towards Kingston, more than 20 cm may accumulate by the time everything wraps up Friday afternoon.

Weather alerts in effect for much of southern Ontario ahead of winter storm - image View image in full screen
Global News

Advertisement
OntarioTorontoSnowWeatherGTAToronto weatherOntario weatherSouthern OntarioToronto snowSouthern Ontario weathertoronto snowstormsouthern ontario stormtoronto weather warningSouthern Ontario snowstorm
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers