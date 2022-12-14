Man hospitalized after stabbing at Winnipeg store, police say

A man was hospitalized after a stabbing at a Winnipeg convenience store on Tuesday, police say.
At midnight, police went to the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue for reports of a stabbing.
Officers met with the man in his 20s who had been stabbed and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say the man was walking in the area with a friend when an unknown man confronted them.
The man then ran into a nearby store and his friend ran away.
Police say the suspect followed the man into the store and a physical fight ended in him being stabbed before the suspect fled.
Police describe the suspect as a 20- or 30-year-old man with thick eyebrows wearing light blue jeans and a ball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
