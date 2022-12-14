Students who use fake bus passes could face arrest, possible deportation, CBU warns

Send this page to someone via email

Cape Breton University says it has become aware some students have been using “fraudulent bus passes,” and has issued a warning that includes the threat of possible deportation.

The university comprises mostly international students. An October report from the Association of Atlantic Universities found that this fall, out of about 5,900 total students enrolled at CBU, nearly 4,000 were international students.

In a letter signed by the director of student affairs sent last week, CBU said it had come to their attention that there “has been illegal activity within our student community.”

“Using fraudulent Transit Cape Breton passes is illegal and anyone caught can be arrested, charged and/or deported (if applicable),” the letter read, in bold text.

Cape Breton University, which targets international students for recruitment and outrageous fees, threatens to have students deported if they use a fake bus pass. https://t.co/3AueRip7BD — El Jones (@ElJonesPoet) December 14, 2022

It went on to say the activity was in direct violation of the university’s student code of conduct.

“Students caught in violation and behaving in such a manner will be subject to sanction as outlined in the Code, including suspension, expulsion, and/or deportation.”

On social media, some questioned whether the approach was too heavy-handed.

In an email to Global News, CBU spokesperson Lenore Parsley said the university was informed by Transit Cape Breton about the fake passes, and felt it was necessary to warn students.

“It is important for all of our students to understand the potential consequences of this type of illegal activity, and so last week we did send an email to our entire student population to educate and inform them on this matter,” she wrote.

“We take concerns from our community partners very seriously and felt the need to address this issue directly with all of our students.”

In its letter to students, CBU said transit drivers will be checking bus passes “more closely” going forward. If they find a fake one, they will be confiscating it and reporting the person to police, the university “and to any other agencies as required in order to take appropriate legal action.”

CBU could not say how many times fraudulent bus passes have been reported, or how likely serious sanctions such as deportation could occur.

Global News has reached out to Cape Breton Regional Police, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, which operates Cape Breton Transit, and the Cape Breton University Students’ Union for comment, but as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, hadn’t received a response.

Majority of student population from abroad

CBU has expanded in recent years, as part of an international recruitment campaign.

The Association of Atlantic Universities report found there were 3,952 full-time visa students at CBU in the fall of 2022. That’s compared to 2,358 the year before — a 68 per cent increase.

That growth comes alongside a shortage of learning spaces and housing.

International students at the university have spoken out in recent months about the school’s decision to hold classes off campus at the Cineplex Cinemas in downtown Sydney — about nine kilometres from campus.

As well, CBU recently advised incoming January 2023 students that they must find accommodations before travelling to Canada, and that those who haven’t found housing by Dec. 15 would have to defer.

Attention incoming January students: you must secure accommodations before travelling to Canada. If you do not have your accommodations by December 15, please defer to the next intake by following the steps at https://t.co/s6H1vBJNgr pic.twitter.com/SppKpE7hLu — CBU (@cbuniversity) December 4, 2022

— with a file from The Canadian Press