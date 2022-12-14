Regina’s tent encampment burned down, no reported injuries

Regina Fire said a blaze that destroyed several empty tents and a garage in the 1800 Block of Halifax Street is under investigation.
The fire occurred at Regina’s tent encampment that housed homeless people and it was reported at 5:41 p.m. on Tuesday.
Regina Fire said that firefighters performed a thorough search and no injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation.
