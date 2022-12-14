Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Regina’s tent encampment burned down, no reported injuries

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 10:44 am
Regina Fire reported the tent encampment located on 1800 Block Halifax Street burned down along with a nearby garage. The fire is still under investigation. View image in full screen
Regina Fire reported the tent encampment located on 1800 Block Halifax Street burned down along with a nearby garage. The fire is still under investigation. Photo courtesy: Camp Marjorie

Regina Fire said a blaze that destroyed several empty tents and a garage in the 1800 Block of Halifax Street is under investigation.

Read more: Home explosion in Regina on Nov. 13 was accidental result of criminal activity: police

The fire occurred at Regina’s tent encampment that housed homeless people and it was reported at 5:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Regina fire responds to three fires over long weekend

Regina Fire said that firefighters performed a thorough search and no injuries were reported.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The fire is under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Regina fire dept. determined house explosion related to natural gas, no victims located'
Regina fire dept. determined house explosion related to natural gas, no victims located
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsInvestigationRegina FireTent EncampmentTent fireRegina homeless
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers