Sports

Toronto and Sacramento to meet for cross-conference contest

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 14, 2022 2:04 am

Sacramento Kings (14-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (13-14, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -5.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings take on OG Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors in non-conference play.

The Raptors have gone 10-3 at home. Toronto is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 110.9 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Kings are 6-8 in road games. Sacramento is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 50.7 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 10.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 13.9 points, seven rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Raptors. Anunoby is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Fox is averaging 22.3 points and 5.4 assists for the Kings. Sabonis is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 108.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES:

Kings: Alex Len: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports
© 2022 The Canadian Press

