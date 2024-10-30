Think you can dance better than Raygun? Do your best and win some cash

Send this page to someone via email

Think you can breakdance better than Raygun? Well, here’s your chance.

Rachael “Raygun” Gunn, the Australian breakdancer who almost single-handedly broke the internet this past summer, is challenging anyone who thinks they can dance better than her to prove it in a new competition — and the winners have a shot at some serious moolah.

Raygun was suddenly thrust into (not-so-kind) viral fame after her cringe-worthy performance in Paris over the summer, when she took to the floor during the sport’s Olympic debut and showcased an unusual routine, featuring kangaroo jumps, sliding around on the stage like a snake and doing the sprinkler.

She didn’t quite finish last at the Olympics (someone else was disqualified) but she failed to score any points across her Olympic battles against competitors from France, Lithuania and the U.S., losing each battle 18-0.

B-Girl Raygun of Team Australiacompetes during the B-Girls Round Robin – Group B on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 9, 2024 in Paris, France.

Her performance led to instant online chaos, birthing thousands of memes and subjecting her to international ridicule — a “pretty devastating” reaction, she previously said.

It appears, however, the dancer is determined to dust herself off and is now encouraging dancers who think they can top her Olympics performance to submit a video on social media.

Teaming up with price comparison website Finder, the 37-year-old has launched the “Raygun Challenge,” where groups of two dancers who share a video of their original choreography will get a shot at AUD$10,000 (C$9,124), while solo dancers are eligible to win AUD$5,000 (C$4,577.)

“I’ve heard some of you think you can do better than me,” she said in an Instagram video announcing the competition, showing off some of her familiar moves. “Really? Let’s find out, shall we?”

To enter, fans can pair their dance video to the “Finder Beat” track in Instagram or TikTok and upload it to either social media platform using the #RaygunChallenge hashtag. They should be following Finder Australia, too.

People all over the world are welcome to enter and it’s not just limited to pros: “This competition is open to everyone… It’s all about creativity and having a good time!” the eligibility rules state.

The challenge, much like Raygun’s Olympic showing, has fans divided. Some are calling it “cringe” and “physically painful to watch,” while others are supportive of the dancer, applauding her for poking fun at her viral fame.

Australia's Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France.

“The truth is some will probably do better than her, but the fact is, she is using what she got to give back to the community. Haters gon’ hate, b-boys and b-girls just participate,” a supportive fan replied.

“You are brilliant! Such a great Aussie thing, turn that hate into love. We love it!” another wrote.

In September, Gunn apologized to the breaking community, telling The Project: “I am very sorry for the backlash that the community has experienced.

“But I can’t control how people react. Unfortunately, we just need some more resources in Australia for us to have a chance to beat world champions.

“I don’t think I’ll be competing for a while. Not really wanting to be in the spotlight, breaking, competing.”