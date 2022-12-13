Winning bidders first to cross Kingston’s Waaban Crossing

Send this page to someone via email

Before Kingston’s new bridge opened to the public three lucky groups earned the distinction of being the first to cross it.

The United Way held a contest with the top bidders getting the first opportunity to bike, walk and drive across the bridge.

McCoy Bus Service made the most of its winning bid to be the first to drive across by taking a busload of people.

One by one, passengers boarded a bus for a particularly short journey, but what it lacked in distance it made up for in significance.

“A lot of people have been waiting a long time for this. And I thought it would be a great opportunity to take on as many people,” McCoy Bus Service owner, Shawn Geary said.

More than 50 staff, friends, and family were on board this McCoy tour bus for the inaugural ride across the Waaban Crossing. Beginning on the east side of the bridge heading west and then back again.

Slow and steady to be sure, while taking in the view from the bridge for the first time after donating the most money to the United Way.

Geary paid $5,010 for the honour of being the first to drive across the Wabaan Crossing. For those he brought with him being a part of history is something they’ll never forget.

“It’s just a privilege to be on one of the first passenger vehicles on the bridge, it’s just wonderful,” Pat Allan said.

“I said sure I’m there, put my name down. Because this is historic. This is my grandson and we said we gotta do this, it’s history in the making,” Ron Hare added.

“Yes, and I already have,” student Lochlin McDonald said about bragging to his friends about the ride.

Bragging rights aside, many of these passengers were also excited for the bridge to open because of the effect it’ll have on the city.

“It helps to identify the need to tying in the east and western parts of Kingston and having that crucial link for transportation,” Sandy Smith said.

Now the tour bus is back at the shop waiting to be dispatched to its next destination.

And while the first ride over the Waaban crossing may be over, they have a story about taking part in history.