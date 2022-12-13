Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigating attempted murder after injured man found

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 2:43 pm
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference, in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference, in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Police are investigating what they are describing as an attempted murder in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough on Tuesday afternoon.

A 911 call at around 1 p.m. alerted police to the presence of an injured man on Bégin Street, not far from Côte-Vertu Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 40s with injuries to the upper body.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said the injuries were possibly caused by a sharp object.

Paramedics were attending to the victim. His health status is not yet known.

No arrests have been made.

