Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Anand to give update on military’s efforts to address sexual misconduct

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2022 8:05 am
Click to play video: 'Defence minister ‘totally understands’ skepticism on military culture reform'
Defence minister ‘totally understands’ skepticism on military culture reform
WATCH: Defence minister ‘totally understands’ skepticism on military culture reform – Jun 5, 2022

Defence Minister Anita Anand is expected to update Canadians Tuesday on the military’s efforts to address sexual misconduct in the ranks.

The update was to be provided on Monday, but was delayed when the House of Commons adjourned due to the death of former Liberal cabinet minister Jim Carr.

Read more: Anand to report to Parliament on military sexual misconduct recommendations

The update is in direct response to a scathing report released by retired Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour earlier this year.

Trending Now
Trending Now

That report laid out dozens of recommendations for addressing inappropriate and criminal sexual behaviour in the military.

That included a call to remove the military’s jurisdiction over the investigation and prosecution of sexual crimes.

Story continues below advertisement

Arbour’s report followed a yearlong study that coincided with explosive allegations of sexual misconduct involving a number of senior military officers.

Canadian Armed ForcesHouse of CommonsCanadian MilitaryAnita AnandRMCmilitary misconductSexual Misconduct Militarylouise arbourdefence committeearbour reportarbour report sexual misconductarbour report militaryarbour report recommendations
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers