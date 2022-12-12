Jim Carr, Winnipeg MP and former Liberal cabinet minister, dies at 71

Send this page to someone via email

Jim Carr, a Liberal MP from Winnipeg and former cabinet minister, died Monday at the age of 71.

A “dedicated elected official,” among many titles, his family said in a statement, Carr represented Winnipeg South Centre since first being elected in 2015.

Carr held various roles in office, including minister of natural resources and minister of international trade diversification between 2015 and 2019. He later served as the special representative for the Prairies in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in 2021.

Carr had been fighting multiple myeloma and kidney failure since 2019, his family said. Since then, Carr had received dialysis treatments, chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

Story continues below advertisement

“Over the past three years, he fought these diseases bravely and courageously with the incredible support of his staff, colleagues and loved ones,” the statement read.

“Right up until the very end of his remarkable life, he was fighting for Winnipeggers, Manitobans and Canadians.”

Statement on the passing of the Hon. Jim Carr. pic.twitter.com/jRQ6m05ecQ — Jim Carr (@jimcarr_wpg) December 12, 2022

His death was announced in the House of Commons Monday afternoon by Winnipeg North MP Kevin Lamoureux, who asked the House for a moment of silence before question period was scheduled to begin. However, the sitting was suspended after the announcement of Carr’s death.

It was scheduled to resume on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

In their statement, Carr’s family said he died at home surrounded by family and loved ones. It went on to say Carr is being remembered as being loved and respected “by so many and we know he will be profoundly missed.”

Story continues below advertisement

In announcing his death, Lamoureux briefly reflected on Carr’s “passion for his country,” referencing a speech he made last week.

2:16 Federal Prairie rep Jim Carr sits down for exclusive interview with Global News

Charlie Angus, NDP MP for Timmins-James Bay, said on Twitter that Carr was a “class act.”

Erin O’Toole, former leader of the federal Conservative Party, said in his own statement that Carr was “honourable and very well respected on all sides.”

According to his website, Carr was an active volunteer for several organizations. He was the founding co-chair of the Winnipeg Poverty Reduction Council, and had served on several boards including the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, the Canada West Foundation, and the Arthur V. Mauro Centre for Peace and Justice at the University of Manitoba.

Carr began his professional life as a musician, as an oboist and trustee with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra. He later moved to journalism, working as an editorial writer and columnist with the Winnipeg Free Press as well as for CBC Radio, his website said.

Story continues below advertisement

Carr began public life in 1988, when he was elected to represent Fort Rouge in the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba. He served as deputy leader of his party.

View image in full screen Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr rises during Question Period on March 24, 2022 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press file photo

Carr later went on to become the founding CEO of the Business Council of Manitoba, where he worked alongside business leaders to address issues to Manitobans and Canadians. Carr’s website describes him as “one of the architects of the ‘Winnipeg Consensus’ process, which brought together Canadian think tanks and energy leaders and informed the Canadian Energy Strategy in 2015.”

His family said in their statement Carr’s constituency office will remain open to serve residents, and that a memorial service would be announced in the coming days.

More to come.