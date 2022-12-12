New Westminster police drop fake, high-tech parcels on doorsteps to catch thieves

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Westminster, B.C., are sending fake packages to prearranged doorsteps and mailboxes in the city in an effort to “bait” prospective parcel thieves this holiday season.

The campaign to began at the start of the month with help from consenting homeowners, police said Monday. The bait packages contain technology that with help track and identify the suspects.

“Families in New Westminster don’t need their holidays ruined by having packages stolen,” Sgt. Justine Thom said in a news release.

“We’re hoping these bait packages will make thieves think twice before grabbing something off a porch, especially during this busy holiday season.”

Police are also asking residents to take precautions when expecting packages. Prudent measures include speaking to neighbours about watching for deliveries and moving delivered packages to a safe place.

“We’re asking people to have items delivered to locations where someone will be available to receive them, such as an office rather than home,” Thom said.

“We also encourage people to check their mailboxes regularly and consider shipping insurance for costly items.”

The package theft prevention campaign will continue year-round, New Westminster police added.