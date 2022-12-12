Toronto police looking for man who removed GPS ankle tracker

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are searching for a man officers say removed his GPS ankle bracelet, something he was ordered to wear under his release conditions by a court.

Police said that, on Monday at around 1:05 a.m., they were called to check on a wanted person in the Woodbine and Mortimer avenues area.

According to police, officers were notified that a man removed his GPS ankle bracelet, which was later found lying on the sidewalk.

In a media release, Toronto police said 37-year-old Kevin Grey from Toronto was wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a release order. He is described as six-feet-one-inch tall and thin build with a shaved head.

In August, police arrested a 37-year-old man named Kevin Grey after a series of break and enters.

Toronto police said between July 15 and Aug. 20, officers received “multiple” reports of break and enters in East York.