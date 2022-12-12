Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police looking for man who removed GPS ankle tracker

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 9:44 pm
Toronto police are looking for 37-year-old Kevin Grey. View image in full screen
Toronto police are looking for 37-year-old Kevin Grey. TPS/Handout

Toronto police are searching for a man officers say removed his GPS ankle bracelet, something he was ordered to wear under his release conditions by a court.

Police said that, on Monday at around 1:05 a.m., they were called to check on a wanted person in the Woodbine and Mortimer avenues area.

According to police, officers were notified that a man removed his GPS ankle bracelet, which was later found lying on the sidewalk.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Toronto man charged in connection with series of break and enters: police

In a media release, Toronto police said 37-year-old Kevin Grey from Toronto was wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a release order. He is described as six-feet-one-inch tall and thin build with a shaved head.

Story continues below advertisement

In August, police arrested a 37-year-old man named Kevin Grey after a series of break and enters.

Toronto police said between July 15 and Aug. 20, officers received “multiple” reports of break and enters in East York.

CrimeToronto PoliceBreak And EnterEast YorkWoodbine AvenueMortimer Avenuekevin grey
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers