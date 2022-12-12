North Okanagan family living in renovated shipping container lose home to fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Lumby-area family is dealing with the aftermath of a destructive fire.

A mother and her two children, ages ten and six, had their home destroyed in a blaze early Sunday morning.

The Lumby Fire Department was called to the rural property in the 300 block of Mabel Lake Road around 4:30 in the morning.

A neighbour told Global News she spotted something burning from a distance and at first thought it might be a bonfire, but ultimately decided to call for help.

“When we arrived, it turned out it was one of the shipping containers that somebody had renovated and was actually living in it. It was fully engulfed upon arrival,” said fire chief Tony Clayton.

Clayton said firefighters noted there was a vehicle on site and wondered if anyone was in the burning structure. The fire department was able to confirm the family was not inside and had been out for the night.

No one was hurt in the blaze which took around a half hour to contain, but the home is a total loss.

Clayton said firefighters put the family in touch with emergency social support.

The fire was determined to be accidental. An online fundraiser has been set up aiming to raise $10K for the family who did not have home insurance.