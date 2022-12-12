Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

UN choses Montreal for new project office focused on sustainable cities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 7:07 pm
Click to play video: 'The United Nations Environment Programme'
The United Nations Environment Programme
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) provides countries with the necessary tools and technologies to protect and restore the environment. Executive director Inger La Cour Andersen joins Global’s Laura Casella to share some of the organization’s key messages for world leaders attending COP15.

Montreal has been chosen as the site of a new United Nations office that will oversee a program focused on developing green, resilient and sustainable cities.

UN-Habitat, the international body’s program for human settlements and sustainable urban development, made the announcement today at the UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal.

Read more: Efforts to protect nature at COP15 will fail without Indigenous people, leaders say

Stéphane Paquet, the president of the organization Montreal International, says the city was chosen due to its expertise in sustainable development and artificial intelligence, as well as its universities and the number of international organizations it hosts.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Neil Khor, chief of staff at UN-Habitat, said Montreal’s bilingualism was another factor in choosing it to host the office, which will employ 28 people.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Small Canadian cities rank high on environmental scorecard that has a few surprises

UN-Habitat’s mission is to find solutions to issues such as housing shortages, slums, public transport, water and electricity supply, poverty, crime and natural disasters caused by climate change.

Montreal International says the new office will be the sixth UN office located in the city.

Climate ChangeUnited NationsPovertyCOP15Housing shortagesMontreal UN officeMontreal United NationsSustainable citiesUN-Habitat
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers