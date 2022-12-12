Famous holiday display ‘Clinkskill Christmas Lights’ to run for one last holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

For 15 years, Scott Lambie has been decking the halls with a Griswold-inspired Christmas lights display outside his home in Saskatoon’s Nutana Park neighbourhood.

It’s a community staple that will be coming to an end after this holiday season.

“The only reason we’re going to quit doing it is just … it’s too hard on me now. It’s just too hard,” Lambie explained.

“It’s too much work for an old timer,” Lambie added.

Lambie said he was inspired to wrap his house with decorations from others showing off their masterpieces on YouTube.

His first light show started with four controllers and 25,000 lights. Since then, his ‘Clinkskill Christmas Lights’ display has expanded to 19 controllers and 85,000 lights.

Residents can also tune into 89.7 FM on the radio to see the lights co-ordinate with the music playing on the dial.

Lambie said it’s been an honour and pleasure to bring some holiday cheer to Saskatoon residents.

“People like coming out here. They’ve made it part of their family tradition,” Lambie said.

“It’s good. That’s why we do it. People enjoy it and it’s free, right? It’s free.”

When Lambie posted on Facebook last month that this will be his final year, hundreds of comments flooded in thanking him for his efforts and sharing their favourite parts of the display and the memories created with their families.

The news travelled as far as the legislative assembly in Regina.

On Nov. 28, MLA for Saskatoon Eastview Matt Love addressed the house of the final light display.

“Every year something magical happens takes place in Saskatoon Eastview at the home of Scott and Shelly Lambie,” Love said.

“We’re full of gratitude for all of Scott’s time, energy, creativity and investment for brightening up the holiday season.”

City councillor Mairin Loewen said this will be a loss for the Nutana Park community.

“It’s kind of the end of an era but I can completely understand. You know, this is a major project so I understand the need to ‘retire’ from the game,” she said.

“This has become a staple for people during the holiday season to visit this site. And we’re sad to see it go.”

The lights are on every night between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Clinkskill Drive until Jan. 8, 2023.

“When they come down January 8th, that’s it,” Lambie said.

