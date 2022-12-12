Menu

Canada

‘It’s just sad’: Campbell River Grinch steals family’s Christmas lawn display

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 6:22 pm
Robbie Grant points to where his Candy Cane and deer ornaments were set up before the Christmas display was stolen from his Campbell River lawn. View image in full screen
Robbie Grant points to where his Candy Cane and deer ornaments were set up before the Christmas display was stolen from his Campbell River lawn. Global News

Campbell River RCMP is asking for the public’s help to solve a low-life holiday heist that has robbed one neighbourhood of its Christmas spirit.

Robbie Grant told Global News he discovered about 30 Candy Cane lawn decorations and a five-foot wire framed deer ornament missing from his home on Dolly Varden Road on the morning of Dec. 7 along with the spotlights and extension cords used to illuminate the holiday display.

“That was all gone,” Grant said in an interview Sunday.

“We’ve been setting stuff up here for 30 years – nothing like this has ever happened.”

Grant said the reindeer with blue horns had sentimental value that is too personal for him to even talk about, and he is struggling to understand how somebody could do this.

“We would like the deer back, no questions asked,” Grant told Global News.

“It’s just sad that people have to stoop that low.”

Grant said he noticed what appeared to be vehicle tracks through the snow from the road to the trees where his Candy Cane ornaments were set up.

The family, which also puts up displays for Easter and Halloween, has since removed the decorations on their driveway in case the culprits return.

“It spoils our Christmas for sure.”

RCMP was advised of the incident on Dec. 9, and Const. Maury Tyre said their hope is “someone may know this Grinch and convince them to let their heart grow five sizes and return the items to their rightful place.”

If anyone has information on the Christmas ornament theft, they are asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

