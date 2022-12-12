Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Ontario updating curriculum for computer, technological education

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 2:58 pm
Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce makes an announcement on Dec. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce makes an announcement on Dec. 12, 2022. Global News / Gord Edick

Ontario is updating its curriculum in both computer science and technological education to include more hands-on learning.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the changes will give students experience with new technology, expose them to real-life problem solving and prepare them for the job market.

The government says the updated computer studies curriculum will start with a new Grade 10 course in September and will give students the opportunity to apply coding concepts, build hands-on projects, and investigate artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Indigenous education experts applaud Ontario curriculum changes, encourage further learning

The technological education curriculum updates are set to start with revised Grade 9 and 10 courses in September 2024.

The government says the updates will reflect automation advancements in agriculture, manufacturing, and construction, and the new course material will prepare students for careers as electricians and plumbers and in communications and manufacturing.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario last updated the technological education curriculum in 2009 and the computer science curriculum was last updated in 2008.

OntarioEducationOntario schoolsOntario EducationStephen LecceOntario Curriculumcurriculum ontario
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers