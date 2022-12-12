2nd arrest made in Brantford homicide case

Brantford, Ont., police say they’ve arrested a second man in connection with the death of a 68-year-old man earlier this month.
On Dec. 5, police arrested 35-year-old Kevin Jellis after the victim was assaulted at a residence on Market Street in Brantford.
He was arrested on attempted murder charges, which were upgraded to first-degree murder after the man died of his injuries.
On Dec. 10, Brantford police say they arrested another man — 28-year-old Calvin Clarke — who is now facing first-degree murder charges as well.
It’s not clear what led to the assault and police have not released the name of the deceased, saying many details are covered under a publication ban at this time.
Officers are still investigating and say if you have details about this incident, give them a call at 519-756-7050.
