Crime

2nd arrest made in Brantford homicide case

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 2:35 pm
It's not clear what led to the assault and police have not released the name of the deceased. View image in full screen
It's not clear what led to the assault and police have not released the name of the deceased. Don Mitchell / Global News

Brantford, Ont., police say they’ve arrested a second man in connection with the death of a 68-year-old man earlier this month.

On Dec. 5, police arrested 35-year-old Kevin Jellis after the victim was assaulted at a residence on Market Street in Brantford.

He was arrested on attempted murder charges, which were upgraded to first-degree murder after the man died of his injuries.

On Dec. 10, Brantford police say they arrested another man — 28-year-old Calvin Clarke — who is now facing first-degree murder charges as well.

It’s not clear what led to the assault and police have not released the name of the deceased, saying many details are covered under a publication ban at this time.

Officers are still investigating and say if you have details about this incident, give them a call at 519-756-7050.

