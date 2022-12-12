Menu

Money

Motion to reduce cost, scope of Lewis Farm Rec Centre defeated

By Dan Grummett Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 2:24 pm
Designs for the Lewis Farms Recreation Centre. View image in full screen
Designs for the Lewis Farms Recreation Centre. Supplied by the City of Edmonton

A motion to scale back the most expensive recreation centre in Edmonton history failed on Monday.

The amendment, put forward by Ward papastew councillor Michael Janz during Capital Budget deliberations, would have reduced the cost of the Lewis Farms Facility & Park project from the current price tag of $311 million to $185 million.

Read more: Edmonton city council agrees to push back construction of Lewis Farms rec centre

Councillors who supported the motion said the city needs to invest in renewing the facilities it currently has.

Those opposed to the motion, including Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, expressed concerns that if the amendment were to pass, the Lewis Farms Rec Centre would never be built.

Since construction is already underway, deputy city manager Adam Laughlin told council that a change to the scope of the project at this point could result in “significant” legal costs and would likely require a public re-engagement.

Read more: Sober second thoughts on spending coming to Edmonton city council meeting Tuesday

The amendment failed by a vote of 8-5.

Edmonton city council is in the middle of budget deliberations. Discussions are scheduled to wrap up Dec. 16.

