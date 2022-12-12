Motion to reduce cost, scope of Lewis Farm Rec Centre defeated

See more sharing options

A motion to scale back the most expensive recreation centre in Edmonton history failed on Monday.

The amendment, put forward by Ward papastew councillor Michael Janz during Capital Budget deliberations, would have reduced the cost of the Lewis Farms Facility & Park project from the current price tag of $311 million to $185 million.

Councillors who supported the motion said the city needs to invest in renewing the facilities it currently has.

Those opposed to the motion, including Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, expressed concerns that if the amendment were to pass, the Lewis Farms Rec Centre would never be built.

Since construction is already underway, deputy city manager Adam Laughlin told council that a change to the scope of the project at this point could result in “significant” legal costs and would likely require a public re-engagement.

The amendment failed by a vote of 8-5.

Edmonton city council is in the middle of budget deliberations. Discussions are scheduled to wrap up Dec. 16.

More to come…