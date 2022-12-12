Person found dead in Edmonton house fire

One person was found dead inside a home that Edmonton firefighters were called to Monday morning.
A 911 call was received at 7:24 a.m. from a drive-by caller reporting smoke coming from a house at 104 Avenue and 143 Street.
Six fire crews responded, the first unit arriving on scene at 7:29 a.m.
The fire was under control by 8:27 a.m. and declared out at 10:02 a.m., a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said.
“Unfortunately, one person was found deceased in the home,” EFRS said in a news release.
“Our thoughts are with this individual’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Fire Chief Joe Zatylny said.
Police and the medical examiner’s office have been notified.
