Fire

Person found dead in Edmonton house fire

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 1:00 pm
Grovenor fire View image in full screen
Fire crews called to house fire on 104 Avenue and 143 Street on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Global News

One person was found dead inside a home that Edmonton firefighters were called to Monday morning.

A 911 call was received at 7:24 a.m. from a drive-by caller reporting smoke coming from a house at 104 Avenue and 143 Street.

Six fire crews responded, the first unit arriving on scene at 7:29 a.m.

The fire was under control by 8:27 a.m. and declared out at 10:02 a.m., a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said.

“Unfortunately, one person was found deceased in the home,” EFRS said in a news release.

Read more: Homicide detectives investigate after man’s body found in burned northeast Edmonton home

“Our thoughts are with this individual’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Fire Chief Joe Zatylny said.

Police and the medical examiner’s office have been notified.

