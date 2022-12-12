Energy and tech sectors help S&P/TSX composite edge higher, U.S. stocks also rise

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in the technology and energy sectors helped Canada’s main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were also higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.34 points at 19,956.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 265.96 points at 33,742.42. The S&P 500 index was up 20.71 points at 3,955.09, while the Nasdaq composite was up 40.77 points at 11,045.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.14 cents US compared with 73.37 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was up US$2.72 at US$73.74 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 49 cents at US$6.74 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$16.00 at US$1,794.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down nine cents at US$3.79 a pound.