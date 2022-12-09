Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in late Friday morning trading, boosted by gains in tech and metals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2022 11:58 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged up in late-morning trading on gains in the technology and metal sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.39 points at 20,030.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.64 points at 33,787.12. The S&P 500 index was up 2.52 points at 3,966.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 33.02 points at 11,115.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.39 cents US compared with 73.63 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract was up $1.06 at $72.52 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up about 33 cents at US$6.29 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$12 at US$1,813.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.88 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

