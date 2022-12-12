Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Imam reportedly attacked during morning prayer service at Toronto mosque

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 11:47 am
A police spokesperson confirmed to Global News that officers investigated reports of an assault at 7 a.m. against an Imam at a mosque on Nugget Avenue. View image in full screen
A police spokesperson confirmed to Global News that officers investigated reports of an assault at 7 a.m. against an Imam at a mosque on Nugget Avenue. Google Street View

An Imam was reportedly assaulted during a morning prayer service at a Toronto mosque on Monday.

The Islamic Foundation of Toronto said on Twitter that the incident happened during a Fajr prayer service when an “intruder” came inside the mosque.

“Two brave congregants quickly held him back and called 911,” the tweet read.

Read more: 2 victims slashed in face in ‘random’ downtown Toronto attacks: police

The foundation said Toronto police then took the individual.

A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed to Global News that officers investigated reports of an assault at 7 a.m. against an Imam at a mosque on Nugget Avenue, which is in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Story continues below advertisement

“After further investigation, the suspect was trespassed from the property,” the spokesperson said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Advertisement
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto MosqueNugget AvenueToronto Imam assaultedToronto Imam attackedToronto mosque assault
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers