Imam reportedly attacked during morning prayer service at Toronto mosque

An Imam was reportedly assaulted during a morning prayer service at a Toronto mosque on Monday.
The Islamic Foundation of Toronto said on Twitter that the incident happened during a Fajr prayer service when an “intruder” came inside the mosque.
“Two brave congregants quickly held him back and called 911,” the tweet read.
The foundation said Toronto police then took the individual.
A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed to Global News that officers investigated reports of an assault at 7 a.m. against an Imam at a mosque on Nugget Avenue, which is in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.
“After further investigation, the suspect was trespassed from the property,” the spokesperson said.
