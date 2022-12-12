SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Saskatoon sees COVID-19 wastewater viral load increase after several decreases

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 12:49 pm
The weekly COVID-19 wastewater numbers for Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford have been released, seeing decreases in the viral load everywhere except Saskatoon.

Saskatoon saw its first increase after three successive decreases, with the viral RNA load increasing 148.8 per cent for the reporting period up to Dec. 7.

Read more: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit raises COVID-19 risk level to high as cases increase

The report from the University of Saskatchewan and Global Water Futures researchers considers the concentration of viral particles medium.

It adds that the increase in the RNA load indicates an increase in COVID-19 infections in the city.

The majority of the RNA load was attributed to other Omicron variants, which made up 72.6 per cent. The BA.5 variant made up 9.1 per cent, and BA.2.75 made up 18.3 per cent.

The overall viral RNA load found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
The overall viral RNA load found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. University of Saskatchewan
The percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
The percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in Saskatoon. University of Saskatchewan

Prince Albert recorded a 50.7 per cent drop in the RNA load found in its wastewater for the reporting period up to Dec. 5.

The report considered this a medium concentration of viral particles.

Read more: Saskatoon sees COVID-19 viral load decrease amid rises elsewhere

It added that the drop in the RNA load indicates a drop in COVID-19 infections in the city.

The BA.5 variant made up nine per cent of the RNA load, with 1.1 per cent being attributed to BA.4, and the remaining 89.9 per cent being labelled as other Omicron variants.

The overall viral load found in the wastewater in Prince Albert. View image in full screen
The overall viral load found in the wastewater in Prince Albert. University of Saskatchewan
The percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in Prince Albert. View image in full screen
The percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in Prince Albert. University of Saskatchewan

North Battleford saw a 64.9 per cent decrease in its RNA load for the reporting period up to Dec. 2.

The report noted that this was considered a medium concentration of viral particles, and that the decrease indicated a decrease in infections.

The BA.5 variant made up 9.1 per cent of the RNA load and the remaining 90.9 per cent was attributed to other Omicron variants.

The overall viral load found in the wastewater in North Battleford. View image in full screen
The overall viral load found in the wastewater in North Battleford. University of Saskatchewan
The percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in North Battleford. View image in full screen
The percentage of Omicron variant RNA found in the wastewater in North Battleford. University of Saskatchewan
