Canada

Kevin Hart announces tour additions with Saskatoon stop

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 10:40 am
Kevin Hart added nine locations to his Reality Check Tour. View image in full screen
Kevin Hart added nine locations to his Reality Check Tour. SaskTel Centre

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced nine extra stops for his Reality Check Tour, with Saskatoon listed as one of his stops.

Hart will be arriving at the SaskTel Centre on April 12 as he makes his way from Edmonton to Winnipeg.

Read more: KISS legend Gene Simmons in Saskatoon to celebrate his new vodka

A Live Nation presale will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

General sales for tickets begin on Friday at 10 a.m. at kevinhartnation.com.

James Barker Band prepares for Saskatoon concert
