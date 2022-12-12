Kevin Hart announces tour additions with Saskatoon stop

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced nine extra stops for his Reality Check Tour, with Saskatoon listed as one of his stops.
Hart will be arriving at the SaskTel Centre on April 12 as he makes his way from Edmonton to Winnipeg.
A Live Nation presale will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
General sales for tickets begin on Friday at 10 a.m. at kevinhartnation.com.
