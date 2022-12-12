Menu

Canada

SIU clears OPP officer in miscarriage suffered by Quinte West woman

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 9:27 am
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Quinte West OPP officer in the miscarriage suffered by a woman under arrest in August. Global News

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared Quinte West OPP of any wrongdoing in connection with a miscarriage suffered by a 24-year-old woman who was arrested in August.

The SIU says that on Aug. 9, OPP were dispatched to a home in Quinte West after reports of a domestic disturbance between the 24-year-old woman and her partner.

By the time police arrived, the woman had left on foot, but returned a short time later after a friend got in touch with her to say the police wanted to confirm her wellbeing.

Once police were able to meet with the woman, they realized she was wanted for an unrelated matter and told her she would be placed under arrest.

According to the SIU, the woman then fled police but was quickly detained and handcuffed and brought to the police station.

The SIU says that based on hospital records, there isn’t any indication the miscarriage suffered by the woman was related to the incident.

“There were no reasonable grounds to conclude that any such miscarriage was attributable to unlawful conduct on the part of the officers involved in her arrest,” an SIU news release stated.

“There was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case and the file has been closed.”

