2 charged, 2 still at large after violent Tri-Cities crime spree in November

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects have been charged and two others remain at large after a chaotic crime spree in the Tri-Cities in November.

2:25 Two suspects still at large after Tri-Cities spree

Kwabena Nti Bosiako, 22, and Omar Demetris are each accused of one count of robbery in connection with the Nov. 22 incident that began at the Journey Approved car dealership near Lougheed Highway and Dominion Avenue in Port Coquitlam.

Story continues below advertisement

Employees told Global News three masked men armed with guns walked in, while another suspect stayed in a getaway car outside.

Keys, wallets and cell phones were allegedly stolen from staff before the suspects fled in a stolen Mercedes, and a shootout ensued.

RCMP officers blocked intersections during the busy afternoon commute and confirmed there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect vehicle and responding officers.

The stolen vehicle crashed on Highway 1 near the King Edward overpass – where police said the suspects ran off.

2:38 Two at-large following violent crime spree in the Tri-Cities

One suspect was arrested near the collision scene while a second suspect was captured in Surrey after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Coquitlam.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Dec. 9, Coquitlam RCMP said investigators are still actively searching for the two outstanding suspects.

Both Bosiako and Demetris remain in custody pending a court appearance on Mon. Dec. 12.