Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 charged, 2 still at large after violent Tri-Cities crime spree in November

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted December 11, 2022 5:05 pm
An armed police officer ducks through traffic in Port Coquitlam during a crime spree in November. View image in full screen
An armed police officer ducks through traffic in Port Coquitlam during a crime spree in November. Kristian B

Two suspects have been charged and two others remain at large after a chaotic crime spree in the Tri-Cities in November.

Click to play video: 'Two suspects still at large after Tri-Cities spree'
Two suspects still at large after Tri-Cities spree

Kwabena Nti Bosiako, 22, and Omar Demetris are each accused of one count of robbery in connection with the Nov. 22 incident that began at the Journey Approved car dealership near Lougheed Highway and Dominion Avenue in Port Coquitlam.

Story continues below advertisement

Employees told Global News three masked men armed with guns walked in, while another suspect stayed in a getaway car outside.

Read more: ‘Collective, highly-violent event’ in Coquitlam Tuesday as two suspects still on the run

Keys, wallets and cell phones were allegedly stolen from staff before the suspects fled in a stolen Mercedes, and a shootout ensued.

RCMP officers blocked intersections during the busy afternoon commute and confirmed there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect vehicle and responding officers.

The stolen vehicle crashed on Highway 1 near the King Edward overpass – where police said the suspects ran off.

Click to play video: 'Two at-large following violent crime spree in the Tri-Cities'
Two at-large following violent crime spree in the Tri-Cities

One suspect was arrested near the collision scene while a second suspect was captured in Surrey after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Coquitlam.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Dec. 9, Coquitlam RCMP said investigators are still actively searching for the two outstanding suspects.

Read more: Two suspects at large after crime spree snarls Highway 1 traffic in Tri-Cities: RCMP

Both Bosiako and Demetris remain in custody pending a court appearance on Mon. Dec. 12.

Related News
Highway 1Police ChaseCoquitlam RCMPCrime SpreeLougheed Highwaypolice shootoutCoquitlam PoliceCoquitlam NewsCoquitlam police incidentCoquitlam crime spreeCoquitlam police chaseCoquitlam shootingsCoquitlam police shootoutTri-Cities crime spree
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers