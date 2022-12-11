Over 85K General Motors vehicles recalled in Canada due to daytime running lamp issue

Send this page to someone via email

Transport Canada is recalling 85,685 General Motors vehicles as some models face possible issues with their daytime running lamps (DRLs).

The agency said in a recall notice Friday that for certain vehicles, the DRLs may stay on when the headlamps are on and that “could cause glare for oncoming drivers and increase the risk of a crash.”

“Canadian regulations require the DRLs to turn off when the headlamps are on,” it added.

The affected vehicles include some Buick Envision models, Cadillac CT4, CT5, Escalade and Escalade ESV models, Chevrolet Silverados, Suburban and Tahoe, and some models of GMC Sierra, Yukon and Yukon XL.

More details on makes and years can be found on a list published on the Transport Canada website.

According to the agency, General Motors will notify owners by mail and instruct customers on taking the vehicle to a dealership.