Police identify victim of fatal Mississauga roller rink shooting

The man killed in a shooting outside a Mississauga roller rink has been identified by police.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

Investigators said a man was found shot in a parking lot when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Images from the scene showed police tape surrounding Scooter’s Roller Palace. On Instagram, roller rink management previously issued a statement saying that “there was a tragic incident that occurred in the Scooter’s parking lot.”

In an update on Saturday, Peel police named the victim as 31-year-old Tristan Oldham from Toronto.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses who may have seen the events or have video footage to get in contact directly or by making an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.