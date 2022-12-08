Man shot and killed in Mississauga parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Police said officers were called to Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators said a man was found shot in a parking lot when they arrived.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said there is no suspect description yet but are asking anyone with information or video to come forward.

#Shooting #Homicide investigation in the area of Royal Windsor Dr & Southdown Rd in #Mississauga. Sadly, 1 person deceased. Took place just after 9:30 p.m., Dec 7, 22. If anyone has any info./video, please call Homicide Bureau at 905-453-3311 Ext. 3205 https://t.co/yuaheygLPW — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 8, 2022

