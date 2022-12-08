Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot and killed in Mississauga parking lot

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 6:19 am
Police at the scene of a shooting near Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road on Dec. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a shooting near Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road on Dec. 7, 2022. Patrick Capati / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Police said officers were called to Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators said a man was found shot in a parking lot when they arrived.

Read more: Stabbing in Mississauga, Ont. sends man to hospital, 2 in custody

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said there is no suspect description yet but are asking anyone with information or video to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

Shootingpeel regional policeMississaugaMississauga shootingshooting Mississaugaroyal windsor driveSouthdown Road
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers