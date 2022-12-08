Man shot and killed in Mississauga parking lot

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night.
Police said officers were called to Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Investigators said a man was found shot in a parking lot when they arrived.
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said there is no suspect description yet but are asking anyone with information or video to come forward.
