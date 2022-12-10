Police warn of high-risk offender living in Halifax area

Halifax Regional Police have advised the public of a high-risk offender residing in the region.
Police said in a Friday afternoon statement that 27-year-old Samuel Clements Green was released into the community after a sentence for crimes including five counts of sexual assault and assault.
He was also convicted for breaking and entering and failing to comply with conditions of a court order.
As stated in the release, Green is required to follow conditions including:
- Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol
- Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed
- Not to associate or communicate with any person known to be involved in criminal activity
- Reside at a designated community-based residential facility
- Required to report intimate partner relationships
Halifax police also “warns against anyone encouraging or undertaking any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct.”
But, if Green is found violating conditions, police ask the public to contact them.
