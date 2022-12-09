SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs’ Engvall handed one-game suspension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2022 7:14 pm

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall was dealt a one-game suspension on Friday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenceman Sean Durzi, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Remembering a trailblazer: NHL legend Börje Salming dies at 71'
Remembering a trailblazer: NHL legend Börje Salming dies at 71

The incident took place at 1:02 of the third period in Toronto’s 5-0 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Engvall was given a game misconduct after striking Durzi in the back of the head as the two players got tangled up near centre ice.

Story continues below advertisement

The Maple Leafs are set to host the Calgary Flames next on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2022.

NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsLeafs hockeyToronto sportstoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers