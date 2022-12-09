Maple Leafs’ Engvall handed one-game suspension

See more sharing options

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall was dealt a one-game suspension on Friday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenceman Sean Durzi, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced.

The incident took place at 1:02 of the third period in Toronto’s 5-0 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.

Engvall was given a game misconduct after striking Durzi in the back of the head as the two players got tangled up near centre ice.

The Maple Leafs are set to host the Calgary Flames next on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2022.