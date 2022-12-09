‘We love you, Canada’: Ukraine thanks Ottawa in heartfelt video

Send this page to someone via email

Ukraine has sent a gracious thank you to Canada for the assistance it has provided during its ongoing war against Russia.

In a video posted on Twitter Friday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence showed appreciation for the $1 billion Canada has promised in military aid.

“The flesh and blood of our future Victory! Canada, we love you,” the video says.

You think we forgot about Canada?! No, not like that… we forgot about CANADA?!

Our primary league ally!

The flesh and blood of our future Victory! Canada, we love you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A2xQ49F7sg — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 9, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The video has been liked over 16,000 times as of Friday evening and specifically acknowledges the sniper rifles, howitzers and armored vehicles that Canada has helped provide in Ukraine’s nearly 10-month-long war.

Military aid aside, Ukraine is also particularly grateful to Canada for one other thing — long Canadian underwear.

The video also features a scene from Second City TV’s Great White North sketch from the 1980s, in which the two characters Bob and Doug McKenzie debate the best time to use long underwear. One of them suggests, “When it’s cold out.”

In response, Canada’s Chief of Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre tweeted, “Stay warm, eh?”

Story continues below advertisement

Victory to Ukraine. More is on the way. Stay warm, eh?#SlavaUkraini https://t.co/WuSUbBJvbT — General / Général Wayne Eyre (@CDS_Canada_CEMD) December 9, 2022

Throughout the war, Ukraine has faced power blackouts in the aftermath of Russian shelling. Many have been left without heating or water supplies.

On Nov. 16, Canada announced it was sending winter gear to Ukrainian troops, including portable heaters, thermal blankets and sleeping bags.

To cope with the harsh winter, authorities have been urging Ukrainians to stock up on supplies and evacuate hard-hit areas.

Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, also said, “This winter will be life-threatening for millions of people in Ukraine.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian government officials have pledged to stay steadfast in support of Ukraine.

Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand also responded to the video, assuring Ukraine that the government “will continue to stand with you as you fight to defend your freedom and independence.”

In a tweet posted Friday, Anand wrote: “We love you back.”

We love you back, @DefenceU. All across our country, Canadians are flying Ukrainian flags on their house porches, car windows, and small businesses. With comprehensive military aid, we will continue to stand with you as you fight to defend your freedom and independence. 🇨🇦🇺🇦 https://t.co/VVZNp3jHWU — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) December 9, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“All across our country, Canadians are flying Ukrainian flags on their house porches, car windows, and small businesses,” she said.

— With files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea & The Associated Press